FIFA has stepped in on the chaos regarding the restriction of European-based African players from traveling to their respective countries for next week’s AFCON qualifiers.
The world football governing body’s move was necessitated by an outcry over the decision made by the French Ligue 1 and 2 clubs to ban African players from representing their countries owing to a law placed across Europe which subjects returnees from flagged zones to a mandatory 6-10 days quarantine.
As a result, most, if not all all clubs chose not to release players for the remaining two AFCON qualifiers, with French Ligue 1 and 2 sides choosing to block all African players, sparking fury in the process, a situation which FIFA has moved to solve.