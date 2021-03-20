Abubakar Moffat has started a ten-day trial stint with Spanish fourth tier club CD Ciudad de Lucena.

Moffat, an Aces Youth Academy product, moved to Spain three years ago where he has been with FC Malaga City Academy.

According to a statement by Malaga, the Zimbabwean youth international began his trial stint this week.

George Jermy, Academy Director, commented: “We’re really pleased to see Baka go on trial with an ambitious Tercera División club in CD Ciudad de Lucena.

“Baka is an incredible player with a massive potential, who has earned this opportunity through an impressive season – so we hope he can take it with both hands.

“He is an amazing person and a great character – who has always ever shown an outstanding attitude to his football.

“As an academy, we’re really proud of the progress that Baka has made – and are excited too see what his future holds.”

Moffat also had stints with a couple of lower-tier teams before returning to the academy at the beginning of the season.