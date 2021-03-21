Zambia’s Patson Daka has reached the 20-goal mark after 18 games in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The Redbull Salzburg striker, who is expected to play a part against Zimbabwe on the coming Afcon Qualifiers, netted his latest goal in the 1-0 victory over LASK on Saturday.

Patson Daka with the brilliant diving header finish! @RedBullSalzburg Salzburg strikes first 1-0 on FTF. pic.twitter.com/0OcA1a75Jb — FTF (@ForTheFansHQ) March 20, 2021

Daka has now scored in six consecutive games in the league as continues to rake up phenomenal numbers with his goal scoring feat

Enock Mwepu, who is also in Chipolopolo team, put in a great performance an could have assisted Daka in the 26th minute but he failed to find the target.

The Group H Afcon qualifier will be played on 29 March at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.