Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has announced his final 23-man squad for the Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia this week.

The selection includes France-based Tinotenda Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi who were doubtful to come for the match due to coronavirus travelling restrictions.

Captain Knowledge Musona who plays for KAS Eupen in the Belgian top-flight is part of the team along with Spain-based goalkeeper Martin Mapisa. Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Alec Mudimu (Ankaraspor, Turkey) and Romario Matova (NK Solin, Croatia) complete the European contingent.

Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda is the only local player in the squad.

The likes of Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan), Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth), Brendan Galloway (Luton) and David Moyo (Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premiership) all pulled out of the team due to travelling restrictions.

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa, Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Divine Lunga (Arrows) and Prince Dube (Azam, Tanzania) are among the notable absentees due to injuries.

The Warriors will first meet Botswana away on 25 March before hosting Zambia at the National Sports Stadium in Harare four days later.

Here is the 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers

Tanunurwa Talbert Shumba (Nkana, Zambia)

Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF, Spain)

Ariel Thulani Sibanda (Highlanders, ZIM)

Defenders

Jimmy Denis Dzingai (Nkana, Zambia)

Teenage Lingani Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey)

Alec Takunda Mudimu (Ankaraspor, Turkey)

Tendai Pattison Jirira (Detroit, USA)

Victor Kamhuka (Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysia)

Romario Matova (NK Solin, Croatia)

Gilroy Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana, Zambia)

Midfielders

Thabani Michael Kamusoko (Zesco United, Zambia)

Butholezwe Mzomsuthu Ncube (Amazulu, SA)

Marshall Nyasha Munetsi (Stade de Reims, France)

Ovidy Obvious Karuru (Black Leopards, SA)

Perfect Tatenda Chikwende (Simba SC, Tanzania)

Last Jesi (Al-Hilal, Sudan)

Tafadzwa Paul Rusike (Zesco United, Zambia)

Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United, SA)

Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows, Zambia)

Knowledge Musona (KAS Eupen, Belgium)

Strikers

Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates, SA)

Evans Rusike (SuperSport United, SA)

Philana Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon, France)