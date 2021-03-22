England-based Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau has been allowed to travel to South Africa for the AFCON qualifiers set for this week.

The 26-year old Brighton & Hove Albion forward jetted into the Southern African country on Monday morning and joined his teammates in the camp.

His availability for national duty had been shrouded in uncertainty due to coronavirus travelling restrictions which has affected other African players like Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa.

An update by SAFA reads: “Good news for Bafana Bafana was the early arrival of star striker Percy Tau who plays in England for Brighton & Hove Albion. Tau jetted into the country on Monday morning and joined his teammates for some video analysis session.”

Tau has had minimal game time at the EPL side and if he features this week, it will be his first game in over six weeks.

Meanwhile, coach Molefi Ntseki has added five players to the Bafana Bafana squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan this week.

Strikers Lebo Maboe and Thabiso Kutumela have been called up as replacements for injured Kermit Erasmus and Bradley Grobler while Thabo Nodada, Mothobi Mvala and Vincent Pule have been added to the squad.

South Africa play the Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday, 25 March 2021 at FNB Stadium (kick-off 18h00) before flying to Sudan for the final match against the hosts in Khartoum on Sunday, 28 March.