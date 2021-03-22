Zambia star forward Fashion Sakala will miss this week’s AFCON qualifiers against Algeria and Zimbabwe, it has emerged.

The KV Oostende man, who has scored 13 goals in the Belgian League this season, sustained an injury in his side’s match against Mouscron this past weekend.

He is a key member of Micho’s squad, which is still within touching distance of their Group H participants Zimbabwe and Botswana in the race for AFCON qualification.

Chipolopolo take on Algeria on Thursday before clashing with the Warriors in Harare on Monday..