Turkey-based Teenage Hadebe and Alec Mudimu are expected to arrive in the country this afternoon ahead of the Warriors’ Afcon Qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia this week.

The pair will join the rest of the team currently in camp in Harare.

France-based duo of Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi are also expected to report for duty very soon. Their availability for the games was in doubt for the past week due coronavirus travelling restrictions, but the players were cleared to fly to Zimbabwe under strict conditions like using a private jet.

Meanwhile, fifteen players have already reported for duty. Among them is captain Knowledge Musona who arrived from his base in Belgium on Monday afternoon.

Players reported for camp:

Ariel Sibanda

Talbert Shumba

Victor Kamhuka

Takudzwa Chimwemwe

Jimmy Dzingai

Tanaka Chinyahara

Kudakwashe Mahachi

Thabani Kamusoko

Knowledge Musona

Tafadzwa Rusike

Last Jesi

Perfect Chikwende

Ovidy Karuru

Evans Rusike

Terrence Dzvukamanja

Players yet to arrive for camp:

Martin Mapisa

Teenage Hadebe

Alec Mudimu

Tendai Jirira

Romario Matova

Butholezwe Ncube

Marshall Munetsi

Tinotenda Kadewere