Turkey-based Teenage Hadebe and Alec Mudimu are expected to arrive in the country this afternoon ahead of the Warriors’ Afcon Qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia this week.
The pair will join the rest of the team currently in camp in Harare.
France-based duo of Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi are also expected to report for duty very soon. Their availability for the games was in doubt for the past week due coronavirus travelling restrictions, but the players were cleared to fly to Zimbabwe under strict conditions like using a private jet.
Meanwhile, fifteen players have already reported for duty. Among them is captain Knowledge Musona who arrived from his base in Belgium on Monday afternoon.
Players reported for camp:
Ariel Sibanda
Talbert Shumba
Victor Kamhuka
Takudzwa Chimwemwe
Jimmy Dzingai
Tanaka Chinyahara
Kudakwashe Mahachi
Thabani Kamusoko
Knowledge Musona
Tafadzwa Rusike
Last Jesi
Perfect Chikwende
Ovidy Karuru
Evans Rusike
Terrence Dzvukamanja
Players yet to arrive for camp:
Martin Mapisa
Teenage Hadebe
Alec Mudimu
Tendai Jirira
Romario Matova
Butholezwe Ncube
Marshall Munetsi
Tinotenda Kadewere