Willard Katsande has put talks with other clubs on hold as the midfielder is prioritising Kaizer Chiefs before considering a move away from Naturena, his agent Sean Roberts has revealed.

The midfielder has been with Amakhosi for the last decade and his current contract is expiring at the end of this season.

There hasn’t been any talk of a new deal with the club and Roberts says his client is willing to extend his stay at the Soweto giants.

“Of course (they will give Chiefs first preference). Obviously, Kaizer Chiefs is his family. He’s a top professional,” Roberts told Soccer Laduma.

Katsande is not the only player who has his contract coming to an end in June. The likes of Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Bernard Parker and Brcue Bvuma also have their deals expiring in the coming months.

As for Khama, the club is considering practicing the one-year option clause on the contract should the player fail to sign a new a deal.