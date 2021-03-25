Zimbabwe international Jordan Zemura has urged the Warriors to fight for maximum points when they take on Botswana in a crucial AFCON qualifier against Botswana.

The Bournemouth defender is not in the squad after having made his international debut against Algeria last November, due to Covid-19 related traveling restrictions.

Posting on micro-blogging site Twitter, the 21-year-old rallied behind his international teammates.

“Stronger together boys! Wish you all the best tonight. Watching from home, bring the three points home,” he wrote.