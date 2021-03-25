The government of Botswana, in a bid to motivate the Zebras ahead of this evening’s crucial AFCON qualifier against Zimbabwe, have availed P650 000 to be shared among the players and technical.

Botswana take on Zimbabwe at the Obed Chilume Stadium in Francistown this evening with the remaining sole ticket at AFCON 2021 up for grabs.

The Zebras are third in Group H with four points, behind already qualified Algeria (first) and this evening opponents Zimbabwe second with five points while Zambia anchor with three points.

A letter in our position, written by the country’s Ministry of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development Permanent Secretary Kago Ranokate, revealed that P650 000 will be given to the team as a way of motivating them for the Zimbabwe and Algeria games, on top of their regular national team remuneration.

Kick off is 18:00.