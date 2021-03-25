The Warriors face Botswana in the Matchday 5 of the 2021 Afcon Qualifiers – Group H.

Match delayed.

Botswana vs Zimbabwe

– The Warriors are still waiting for the results of their Covid-19 tests done this afternoon ahead of the Afcon Qualifier against Botswana this evening.

Kick-off for the match is at 6 pm CAT and the team had not received the results fifteen minutes before the match begins.

Should those results don’t arrive on time, the game will have to be delayed as all players require to be cleared.

– 20 minutes after the supposed kick off, the Warriors have been cleared to start warm up.

Botswana XI: K. Dambe. M. Gaolaolwe, O. Ratanang. T. Ditlhokwe (c), S. Mathumo, G. Gaogangwe, T. Molebatsi, T. Kgamanyane, O. Makgantai, T. Setsile, K. Kebaikanye.

Warriors XI: T. Shumba, T. Chimwemwe, T. Hadebe, J. Dzingai, O. Bhasera, T. Kamusoko, O. Karuru, P. Chikwende, K. Mahachi, K. Musona (c), T. Dzvukamanja.