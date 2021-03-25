Zimbabwe became the latest team to qualify for the Afcon 2021 after beating Botswana 1-0 on Thursday.

The Warriors joined Algeria as the qualified teams from Group H.

Comoros, who became the first COSAFA team to book a place at the continental showpiece, made history when they secured their first ever ticket to the tournament.

Ghana also got their spot to join other East African heavy weights such as Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

Twenty four teams will be playing at the Afcon 2021 to be held in Cameroon in January next year.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for Afcon 2021 so far:

Cameroon (as hosts)

Mali

Guinea

Burkina Faso

Ghana

Gabon

Gambia

Egypt

Comoros

Algeria

Zimbabwe

Senegal

Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea