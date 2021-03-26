The Warriors are set to arrive home this evening after their Afcon Qualifiers triumph in Botswana on Thursday.

The national team booked their spot at the next year’s continental showpiece, thanks to the 1-0 victory against the Zebras. Perfect Chikwende scored the solitary goal in the 14th minute, heading home from a rebound.

Coach Zdravko Logarusic’s charges will leave Francistown at 10:40 am and arrive at OR Tambo International Airport in Jo’burg at 12 mid-day.

They will board their flight to Harare at 6:15 pm and their expected time of arrival is at 7:55 pm.

The players will go straight into camp to start preparing for their final Group H game against Zambia on Monday.

The encounter is a dead rubber as Chipolopolo has already been eliminated from the qualifying campaign.

Kick-off is at 9 pm CAT.