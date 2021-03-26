Zambia will travel to Zimbabwe for their final Afcon Qualifier in Group H on Monday.

Chipolopolo are expected to arrive in Harare this weekend.

The team has already failed to qualify for the Afcon 2021 and their visit will be a mere formality to wrap up their campaign. They drew 3-3 against Algeria to blow away the chance of taking the fight to Zimbabwe.

The Warriors, on the other hand, secured the spot at next year’s continental showpiece after a 1-0 win in Botswana.

The Monday’s meeting will be played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Kick-off is at 9 pm CAT.

Here is Zambia’s squad for the Warriors match.

Goalkeepers: Mwenya Chibwe (Polokwane City-RSA), Allan Chibwe (Green Eagles), and Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors).

Defenders: Tandi Mwape, Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe-DRC), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Clement Mulashi, Adrian Chama (both Zesco United), and Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows).

Midfielders: Lubambo Musonda (Slask Wroclaw-Poland), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Spencer Sautu (Power Dynamos), Enock Mwepu (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Nathan Sinkala (TP Mazembe), Clatous Chama, Rally Bwalya (both Simba SC-Tanzania), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United), and Roderick Kabwe (Black Leopards-RSA).

Strikers: Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Augustin Mulenga (Amazulu-RSA), Moses Phiri (Zanaco), and Amity Shamende (Green Eagles).