Highlanders have a new Executive Chairman, Johnfart Sibanda, who was voted into office at Sunday’s elections.

The polls were supposed to take place on 7 February, a week after the club had held its AGM.

But both events were postponed after the government imposed a level four lockdown in January to curb the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sibanda got 154 votes against incumbent Kenneth Mhlophe’s 149 votes.

Morgan Dube won unanimously against Israel Moyo who was seeking a second term as the Secretary General of the club while Mgcini Mafu was voted in as the Committee Member, beating Bhekumuzi Sibanda.