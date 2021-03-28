Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has explained the criteria he uses in his squad selections.

Logarusic has at times faced criticism for his player selection after making a couple of surprise call-ups.

The inclusion of Ovidy Karuru in the games against Algeria in November put the gaffer under spotlight as the midfielder was not attached at any club.

The same also happened when he called Adam Chicksen and Victor Kamhuka, who plays in Malaysia, to the camp.

Chicksen is struggling to get game time at his English fifth-tier club Notts County. However, the fullback withdrew after failing to travel for the games due to coronavirus pandemic.

Explaining his selection criteria, the coach said he looks at several aspects including the player’s character.

He told reporters on Sunday ahead of the Warriors’ Afcon Qualifier against Zambia: “I will first judge the player’s character, passion for the country and then consider how good he is as a player.

“I want players with commitment and passion to play for Zimbabwe. That is how we build a team. You saw a team against Algeria, you saw a team against Botswana”

After the 1-0 victory in Botswana on Thursday, Logarusic praised Onismo Bhasera’s attitude after he received a late call-up.

The SuperSport United defender, who had last played for the Warriors two years ago used his money to travel straight to Botswana where he linked up with the rest of the team.

He played the entire match and put on a solid performance in the left back position.