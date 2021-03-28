Inspirational Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona might not take part in Zimbabwe’s AFCON qualifier against Zambia tomorrow.

Zimbabwe round of their AFCON 2021qualifying campaign with a dead rubber against Chipolopolo, having already qualified following their crucial 1-0 win over Botswana on Thursday and Zambia’s entertaining 3-3 draw with Algeria.

Musona picked up a knock in the Botswana victory and was replaced with a minute of regulation time left and his availability for tomorrow night’s clash at the giant National Sports Stadium, remains doubtful.

In addition, the Smiling Assassin picked up a yellow card in the Zebras win, and if gets another against Zambia, he will miss the first game at the AFCON finals, a clue that coach Zdravko Logarusic might rest him.