Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has accepted the blame for the team’s dismal ending to their AFCON 2021 qualifying campaign.

South Africa embarrassingly-missed out on qualification to the continental showpiece after a 0-2 loss to Sudan in the final game yesterday.

Speaking after the match, a disapointed Ntseki did not mince his words and took responsibility for the team’s failure.

“I think as a head coach of Bafana Bafana, I came up with a turn-around strategy and I think everything started very well, because we managed to accumulate 10 points and needed only a point to qualify,” Ntseki said.

“Yes, as a coach, as head of the selection committee, as head of the team, my disappointment is huge – it’s huge for my personal growth and my personal achievement as coach of Bafana Bafana.

“The success of the team is my success, and the failure of the team firstly starts with me – to say, ‘I have failed as a coach’, because in football we need to own up,” he added.