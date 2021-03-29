Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has revealed that he has blocked all the players that refused to play for the national team during the Afcon qualifiers.

A couple of foreign based-players turned down the call-ups after they had been included in the Warriors squads for November and March qualifiers.

England-based striker Macauley Bonne refused to travel to Zimbabwe despite getting a local passport while some South Africa-based stars also ignored the calls for the national duty.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the coach said those players are now calling him for future selections after the team had qualified to the Afcon, but he has shut the door on them.

“We have players who have shown disrespect, and we are not going to work with them,” Logarusic said.

“Players like Knowledge Musona and Victor Kamhuka travelled thousands of miles to come for national duty, but some players in South Africa refused to come because they don’t have the country at heart.

“Some players who are in Europe ignored our calls when we needed them, but now that we have qualified, they are calling me. I have blocked them.

“I don’t do like other coaches who just look at how good a player is. For me, I consider a player’s character first, the personality, that is, if you love your country and then the rest. If you don’t love your country why should I select you?”

Zimbabwe qualified to the Afcon tournament for the third consecutive time with a game to spare. They beat Botswana 1-0 away on Thursday to join Algeria as the two teams from Group H to book their places at competition scheduled for January in Cameroon.