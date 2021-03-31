Twenty four teams will be playing at the Afcon 2021 to be held in Cameroon in January next year.

Zimbabwe is part of the qualified teams along with fellow COSAFA sides Malawi and Comoros.

Twenty three nations have qualified and only one spot is left with Benin or Sierra Leone set to join them.

The match between the two sides was cancelled after Benin refused to play on Tuesday, challenging positive COVID-19 tests for five of their players.

Both teams have a chance of finishing runners-up to Nigeria.

CAF is set to rule on the cancelled match.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for Afcon 2021:

Cameroon (as hosts)

Mali

Guinea

Burkina Faso

Ghana

Sudan

Gabon

Gambia

Egypt

Comoros

Algeria

Zimbabwe

Senegal

Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea

Morocco

Ivory Coast

Malawi

Nigeria

Mauritania

Cape Verde

Guinea-Bissau

Ethiopia

Benin or Sierra Leone