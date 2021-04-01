CAF has announced that delayed 2021 AFCON will take place in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022.

The biennial tournament was supposed to happen early this year, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which affected the qualifying campaign.

Twenty-three teams, including Zimbabwe, have qualified with the winner between Sierra Leone and Benin set to complete the 24-team list at the tournament. The outstanding match will be played during the next international break in June.

The draw for the 2021 AFCON will then take place on 25 June 2021 with the qualified teams drawn into six groups of four.

Algeria are the defending champions having won the 2019 tournament which was held in Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will be featuring at the tournament for the third successive time.