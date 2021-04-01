Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has suffered a calf injury and could miss both legs of the Champions League quarterfinal clash against Liverpool.

Los Blancos face the Reds on Tuesday, 6 April and Wednesday, 14 April.

The defender will also miss El Clasico against La Liga rivals, Barcelona, on April 10.

Ramos confirmed the injury in a post on Instagram, saying: “Yesterday, after the game (Spain vs Kosovo), I was training on the pitch, and I noticed a problem in my left calf. Today, I have been tested, and it has been confirmed that I have a muscle injury.

“If there is something that hurts me, it is not being able to help the team in these highly demanding matches in which we play the season and also not being able to return the love and energy that you transmit to me on the pitch.”

Coach Zinedine Zidane could also miss Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde for at least the opening tie.