Following the sacking of Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki for failing to qualify to the 2021 AFCON finals, Mozambique’s Luis Goncalves has became the second victim in the COSAFA region.

The Portuguese coach, who had been in charge since August 2019, was dismissed after his side blew a chance to qualify going into the last two rounds of the campaign. The Mambas were in second place in their group but ended last after losing their final games to Rwanda and the Cape Verde Islands.

Goncalves had been mandated to guide the Mozambique national team to their first appearance at the tournament in over a decade but failed to achieve that.

South Africa, on the other hand, needed at least a draw in their last match against Sudan but blew it and missed out on qualifying to AFCON.

Meanwhile, both countries have limited time to find successors before the group phase of qualifiers for the next World Cup starts in June.