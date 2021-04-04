When the Warriors edged Botswana and Zambia played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Algeria, football fans celebrated another qualification to the AFCON finals, the third in a row.

The man at the helm of the country’s senior national soccer team, Croat Zdravko Logarusic, became the first foreign coach to guide Zimbabwe to the continental spectacle.

Despite registering just one win since taking over, Loga is he man is whose hands the team is in, hence credit, understandably, has go to him.

That being said, some still chose not to give him the credit for the team booking a place at AFCON and are also still skeptical of his pedigree on the tactics board.

If the truth is to be told, their arguments are worth casting an attentive ear on.

The entry point is that Joey Antipas, who led the team on an interim basis in 2019 and kick-started the campaign, amassed four points from the opening two games- a goalless draw with Botswana at the National Sports Stadium and an impressive 2-1 win over Zambia.

Loga collected the same number of points as Mafero, the only difference is that the Croat did so in four games, which is why even Zambia coach Micho, in his congratulatory message to Zimbabwe, included the Chicken Inn coach.

Loga lost three games in the qualifying campaign, won one and drew one, a record which does not impress many.

Against this background, fans still have divided opinions on the Croat’s reign in the Warriors dugout.

Does he still need to prove himself?