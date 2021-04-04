The South African Football Association (SAFA) has revealed that it his received applications from ‘high profile’ coaches around the world for the job of head coach of Bafana Bafana.

The post was left vacant after the dismissal of Molefe Ntseki last week for failing to guide the team to the Afcon 2021 tournament.

In an update announced on Saturday, SAFA said: “The Bafana Bafana vacant position has solicited extensive interest from high profile coaches around the globe as well as local trainers.

“The Senior Men’s National Team is looking for a coach after SAFA parted ways with coach Molefi Ntseki this past Wednesday. This followed South Africa’s failure to qualify for AFCON 2022 in Cameroon.”

The FA also revealed when they will make a final decision on the appointment of a new coach.

“SAFA CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe said the Technical Committee will be meeting this coming week with the intention to finalise the appointment of the new coach as soon as possible,” the football board added.