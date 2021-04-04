Warriors team-manager Wellington Mpandare says they are failing to get in touch with Reading midfielder Andy Rinomhota to discuss about his future with the national team.

The 23-year-old is one of the several foreign-born players with Zimbabwean roots who are being targeted to play for the Warriors.

But his unwillingness to engage in talks has left Mpandare and coach Zdravko Logarusic frustrated.

“Andy has not yet committed to playing for Zimbabwe,” the team manager told The Standard.

“We have tried our best to reach out to him.We have done everything and I can tell you that on Friday night the coach [Logarusic] and I were trying to communicate with him, but to no avail.

“I guess those who are ready to play for Zimbabwe will come round.”

Luton defender Brendan Galloway has already started sorting his Zimbabwean passport and could be available for selection in the World Cup Qualifiers in June.

Galloway was born in Harare but moved to the UK when he was young.

The 25-year old had initially committed to play for England but after his career took a slump, he then switched his alligence and recently started the process to get his papers done.