The DStv Premiership returned this past weekend after the international break and here is how Zimbabwean players plying their trade there fared for their teams.

Divine Lunga was named man of the match in Golden Arrows’ 1-1 draw with Swallows FC. The left back’s Warriors teammates Knox Mutizwa and Danny Phiri were later introduced in the second half.

Ovidy Karuru started for relegation-threatened Black Leopards in their 0-1 loss to resurgent AmaZulu. For the latter, Talent Chawapiwa later came on in the second half.

Ronald Pfumbidzai was not in the match day squad for Bloemfontein Celtic in their 2-1 win over TS Galaxy.

Elvis Chipezeze was serving a suspension so did not not take part in Baroka’s goalless draw with Cape Town City. The former Chicken Inn shot-stopper was sent off against Bloem Celtic before the international break.

Tomorrow, Khama Billiat will make his first league appearance after recovering from a leg injury, when Kaizer Chiefs travel to Cape Town for a date with Stellenbosch.