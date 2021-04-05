Veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini has of late been impressive between the sticks in South Africa.

The 36-year-old former Warriors number one, who is now on the ranks of Glad Africa Championship side Sekhukhune United, has kept a total of six clean sheets in the league this season for the Kempton Park-based side.

Kapini started the 2020/21 season as an understudy for Ayanda Dlamini but has made the club’s number one spot his.

In fact, the former Bosso shot-stopper at some point went for four consecutive league games without conceding a goal.