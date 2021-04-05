Zimbabwean players abroad were in action for their respective sides this past weekend, here is how they fared.

Tino Kadewere started for Olympique Lyon in their 1-1 draw away at Lens. The lanky striker was later substituted in the second half.

Still in the French Ligue 1, Marshall Munetsi played the entire 90 minutes for Stade de Reims in their 2-2 draw with Rennes.

Marvelous Nakamba was unused substitute for Aston Villa in their 3-1 come from behind victory over Fulham in the English Premier League.

In Turkey,Teenage Hadebe was was not in the Yeni Malatyspor match day squad for the clash away at Istanbul Basaksehir, which ended 3-1 in favor of the hosts. The defender was shown a straight red card before the international break so was serving a suspension.

Alec Mudimu started and played the entire game for Ankaraspor, in their crucial 4-2 victory over Akhisar in the TFF 1.

In the Belgian League, Knowledge Musona’s KAS Eupen will be in action tonight when they travel to Zulte Waregem, a clash which kicks off at 16:00 local time.

Tendayi Darikwa’s Wigan Athletic are also in action in the English League One, when they host Portsmouth, a game which also kicks off at 16:00 local time.