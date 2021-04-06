Zinedine Zidane has distanced himself from any talk linking Mohamed Salah with a transfer to Real Madrid.

Rumours suggest Los Blancos may be keen on Salah and the forward further raised eyebrows by recently admitting he would love to play for the Spanish giants later on in his career.

He revealed this during the March international break after he had echoed similar sentiments in December last year.

Despite Salah’s claims, Zidane is not interested in addressing the speculation.

“Since he’s not our player, I’m not going to get into that,” the gaffer told reporters ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal clash against the Reds on Tuesday.

He added: “Salah’s not our player either, all I’m interested in is [the game tonight].”

Kick-off for the Champions League clash is at 9 pm CAT.