The Warriors have made a considerable recovery on the latest FIFA Rankings released on Wednesday, but remained outside the top 100.

The national team dropped four places at the start of the 2021 international football season to number 112, but have moved five spots up to number 107 in the world.

Coach Zdravko Logarusic’s charges were in action during the March international break when they sealed a qualification to the Afcon 2021. They beat Botswana who are ranked number 150 before losing at home to Zambia to finish as runners-up in Group H, behind Algeria.

Despite dropping 0.5 points on the latest rankings, Zimbabwe still managed to climb up as teams like Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Mozambique lost a significant chunk of spoils.

In Africa, the Warriors moved two places up to number 24.

Senegal still remains the highest ranked team on the continent while Belgium retained the top spot in the world.

The next rankings will be published on 27 May 2021.

World Top 10: 1. Belgium, 2. France, 3. Brazil, 4. England, 5. Portugal, 6. Spain, 7. Italy, 8. Argentina, 9. Uruguay, 10. Denmark.

Africa Top 10: 1. Senegal, 2. Tunisia, 3. Nigeria, 4. Algeria, 5. Morocco, 6. Egypt, 7. Ghana, 8. Cameroon, 9. Mali, 10. Ivory Coast.