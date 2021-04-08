Veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini’s impressive form in goal continues after he kept yet another clean sheet which helped his Sekhukhune United go top of the Glad Africa Championship.

Sekhukhune played out a goalless draw with Real Kings yesterday, a result which saw them climb to the summit of the table on goal difference ahead of second-placed Richards Bay.

Kapini (36) was between the posts and registered his 7th clean sheet of the season in the league.

At some point, the former Warriors number one went for four consecutive games without conceding.