Zimbabwe international Knox Mutizwa was on target for Golden Arrows in their 1-1 stalemate with Bloem Celtic in the DStv Premiership on Sunday.

Title-aspirants Arrows, who slipped again last week against Swallows, needed a win to revive their title charge.

They saw themselves trailing to a Sepana Letsoalo first half strike, which was the difference between the two sides at the half time break.

Mutizwa then headed home the equaliser with 15 minutes left to play and secure a crucial point for Abafana Bes’thende.