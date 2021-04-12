Veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi is playing an epoch-making role in relegation-threatened Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila’s quest to survive the drop in the DStv Premiership.

The Limpopo-based side’s start to life in the South African top-flight was marred by chaos which affected how the team played as evidenced by their poor results in the early stages of the 2020/21.

They have been flirting with relegation for much of the season but they are showing signs of a fight still left in them and Arubi has been instrumental in that regard.

The former Dynamos and Lancashire Steel shot-stopper (35), has been consistent between the sticks for Dylan Kerr‘s charges.

His latest clean sheet in the 2-0 win over TS Galaxy this past weekend was his 5th in the league this season.

TTM are now 14th on the table with 19 points and have a good chance of surviving the chop.