Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt believes Zimbabwean star Khama Billiat plays better when employed in the center-forward role than as a winger.

Billiat came back from injury to score the decisive goal in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-2 draw with Guinean side Horoya, which propelled the Soweto giants to their first ever Champions League quarter-final qualification.

Speaking after the match, Hunt opined that the nimble-footed Warriors star is more effective upfront than on the wings.

“I tried to go a little bit narrow on the left-hand side after taking Happy (Mashiane) off. So we went a little bit narrow and played Mshini (Nkosingiphile Ngcobo) on the left-hand side. Obviously we needed (Lazarous) Kambole to come on and then I put Billiat at number nine,”explained Hunt.

He (Billiat) is a striker and not a wide player. I’ve always seen him play wide. I prefer him as a striker, but I have not had the opportunity to play him (as a striker) because we have been struggling in the wide areas,” added the former Bidvest Wits coach.