CAPS United have signed a new goalkeeper ahead of the start of the 2021 season.

The Green Machine have pinned down former FC Platinum youngster Spencer Ngwerume on a free transfer after his contract with lower division team ZPC Munyati ended.

Ngwerume signed a three-year contract with Harare giants and comes in as replacement of Wallace Magalane who moved back to the Platinum Boys a month ago.

The youngster came through FC Platinum ranks, but he left the club at the end of 2019 on a free transfer. He moved to Munyati but didn’t play much football as the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.