Knowledge Musona believes the Warriors need proper preparations for them to succeed at international tournaments.

The national team recently qualified for the AFCON 2021 for the third successive time but there have been fears it will not perform well there.

Zimbabwe have never gone beyond the first round in all of their appearances at the continental competition.

Speaking to the NewsDay, Musona has explained what the Warriors require to succeed in thier Afcon campaign in Cameroon in January next year.

“Every team’s success starts with good preparations, so there are no two ways about it. If you have good preparations, results will come easy on the field of play,” he said.

The Warriors will warm up for the tournament with six World Cup qualifying games between June and October.

Zimbabwe will face South Africa in the first match to be played at home in June before travelling to Ethiopia a few days later.

The qualifiers resume in September with back-to-back clashes against Ghana in the first week of that month.

The Warriors will then travel to South Africa between October 10 and 12 and wrap up their campaign with a home match against Ethiopia the following week.

And the captain is hoping for a positive start in the World Cup Qualifiers.

“It is good to start and finish at home because if you do well in the first game and collect three points, it gives you confidence going to the next games. Also, if we need to play a decider to fight for the first spot it will be good and a big advantage because it will be a home game,” Musona added.