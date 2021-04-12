Willard Katsande says he is unfazed by speculation surrounding his future as he believes the media is only stirring it to make money through his name.

The Zimbabwean has been linked with an exit at Amakhosi when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Katsande brushed aside talk that his days could be numbered at the Soweto giants and blamed the reports on the media.

“Obviously, speculation will always be speculation,” the midfielder said. “Each and every day there will be speculation about something.

“We are professionals and we have contracts to honour. The most important thing is to focus on a day to day basis, that is, to try to give your best every day at training and try your best to improve the team. Whatever happens in future we are going to deal with it when the season ends.”

Meanwhile, Katsande has put all contracts talks with other clubs on hold.

The midfielder is prioritising Kaizer Chiefs before considering a move away from Naturena, his agent Sean Roberts revealed last week.

The 35-year-old has been at Amakhosi since 2011 and was a key member of the side that won two league titles under Stuart Baxter.