Warriors stars based abroad were in action for their respective clubs this past weekend, here is how things went down.

Marvelous Nakamba started for Aston Villa in their 1-2 defeat to defending champions Liverpool in the English Premier League.

The Hwange-bred midfield enforcer was later replaced in the second half.

Knowledge Musona started for KAS Eupen in their 0-4 loss to Standard Liege in the Belgian League.

Admiral Muskwe started for Wycombe Wanderers in their 1-3 defeat to Luton Town in the English Championship. He was latter substituted in the second half.

Tendayi Darikwa started and played the entire 90 mins for Wigan Athletic in their 4-1 demolition of Doncaster in League One.

Marshall Munetsi was impressive for Stade de Reims in their goalless draw with Niece in the French Ligue 1.

The former Orlando Pirates man completed an impressive 100% pass accuracy rate.

Alec Mudimu featured for relegation-threatened Ankaraspor in their crucial 2-1 win at away at Adanaspor in the Turkish TFF1.