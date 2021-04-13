Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has reaffirmed his desire to stay at KAS Eupen beyond the end of the season after the expiration of his loan spell.

The 30-year-old is currently on loan at Team Panda from Anderlecht, a club he joined in 2018 but struggled to get game time before being loaned to Eupen.

Musona’s deal at Eupen ends at the end of the current season and even though the Aces Youth Academy graduate says he has no idea what will happen, he insisted he would prefer staying at the Bernat San Jose-coached side.

“Eupen is like my home,” said Musona after Friday’s defeat to Standard Liege.

“I’m happy here. I have always given my best but for next season, I don’t know anything yet,” he added.