Highlanders are reportedly on the verge of signing the 2019 Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo.

The 32-year-old midfielder was last in the books of Zambian top-flight side Buildcon which he joined at the beginning of 2020 from CAPS United.

According to The Chronicle, Ngodzo, a Bosso product, is among four new players that the Bulawayo giants are negotiating with.

The other stars are ex-Harare City forward Pritchard Mphelele, former Chicken Inn winger Toto Banda as well as defender Crispen Ncube.

Asked by the publication about the quartet, club spokesperson Ronald Moyo confirmed they are negotiating with a couple of players but could not reveal their names.

“Negotiations with new players are in progress, we will let you know the official position once everything is concluded,” he said.