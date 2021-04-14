Marvelous Nakamba, through his Marvelous Nakamba Foundation, has paid first term school fees for one thousand students.

The announcement was made on the foundation’s Social Media pages.

The statements reads: “We are excited to announce that we have managed to pay School fees for 1000 Students for 2021 First term

“This is amongst the many reasons why we survive as a Foundation. Lets Join Hands and Educate the future of our Nation.”

Nakamba, who plays for Aston Villa in the English Premier League, launched the foundation in March last year as a way of giving back to the community and it’s purpose is “to help and support people in need and improve the livelihood of the young generation.”

According to information on the foundation’s website, over 10,000 children and fifty schools have already benefited from the initiative since it was started.

There are also plans to set up a soccer academy in Bulawayo with the City Council availing 5h of land for the project.