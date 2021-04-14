British journalist Ashley Preece has hailed Marvelous Nakamba’s gesture of paying school fees for 1000 children, saying the Warriors star has a big heart.

The local football fraternity woke to the news that England-based Nakamba, will be bankrolling tuition for 1000 kids in Zimbabwe, a gesture hailed by Preece, who is also the Aston Villa correspondent.

“You’ve got a big heart, Marvelous! Nakamba’s Foundation paying school fees for 1,000 underprivileged children in his native Zimbabwe, helping families who are in desperate need,” he said on Twitter.

Nakamba, through his Marvelous Nakamba Foundation last December, also undertook to pay the fees of Prince Edward School wonderkid Kuda Musikiri, up to tertiary.