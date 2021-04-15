Gabriel Nyoni has expanded into the cosmetic business after launching a line of fragrances.

The Cape Umoya winger, who is currently nursing a long term ankle injury, announced the GN27 collection this week.

The collection has five scented oils based on brands such as Tom Ford’s Noir, Gucci Oud by Gucci, Chanel’s Bleu de CHANEL and Dior’s Sauvage.

I have manufactured 100% undiluted long lasting oil based perfumes inspired by Designer Brands. Designer Brands are expensive so I created an affordable alternative. RT & like for awareness. Help yo boy grow

Visit https://t.co/OK0GKNQmXE for purchases. pic.twitter.com/5LGVfSe9Ch — Gabriel Nyoni (@Gab_nyoni27) April 15, 2021

The average cost of the fragrances across all lines is going for R200 (US$14) and are available for purchase on the GN27 Perfumes website [www.gn27perfumes.com].

Nyoni, a Marketing degree holder, has also tried his hand in cloth designing when he launched the GN27 branded hoods two years ago.