Dynamos goalkeeper’s coach Gift Muzadzi says he is a victim of circumstances after he was suspended from the club this week.

Muzadzi was hit with a sanction along with goalkeeper Simba Chinyani for alleged insubordination and sabotage.

Speaking to the Herald, the gaffer revealed that the issues cited in his letter of suspension include his visit to the club’s board chairperson Bernard Marriot’s residence where he wanted to engage the chairman over his future at the club.

He was in the company of players Chinani, Partson Jaure and Godknows Murwira.

“What actually happened is, on Friday, we went for vaccination,’’ said Muzadzi.

“After that, the guys, Simba Chinani, Partson Jaure and Godknows Murwira were going to the board chairman’s residence.

“They wanted to apologise to the team, through the board chairman after they had initially refused to agree on contracts. What was being said was that the board chairman was the one who didn’t want them to be signed by the executive.

“But, one of the executive members called one of the players’ handlers to say go and talk to the board chairman, because it is not the board chairman who is against the signing of the players, but the club’s chairman.

“So, I was told that the players were going to meet Marriot to ask for forgiveness. The head coach directed me to go with them.”

Muzadzi disputed allegations he confronted the club’s treasurer after their training session on Saturday at Prince Edward and complained about salaries.

“As a technical team, we got US$15, which we were supposed to share for the days we would train, until the Highlanders game.

“And, I asked, how was it possible that five people could share US$15?

“The response I got was that this was the money that was available and I said, ‘But guys, that’s an insult, the treasurer can’t do this to us, it’s better to tell us that there is no money, as coaches, as long as they have given the players’ money for transport.’

“We can always find our own way to the session.

“I then met him (the treasurer) at the gate and I said treasurer, thank you for the insult, that’s what I said, US$3 for the whole week.’’

Meanwhile, head coach Tonderai Ndiraya is hoping for a quick resolution to the Gift Muzadzi debacle.

The side will face Highlanders on Sunday in the Independence Cup.