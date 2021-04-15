The UEFA Champions League semifinal lineup is now complete following the completion of the last 8 round on Wednesday.

Manchester City booked their place in the round for the first time in five years after beating Borussia Dortmund. The Citizens will clash against 2020 finalists PSG, who overcame reigning champions Bayern Munich to qualify.

In the other semifinal encounter record Champions Real Madrid will meet Chelsea.

Los Blancos secured the spot after winning against Liverpool in the quarterfinals while the Blues edged past Porto.

The first legs will be played on 27 April 2021, before the finalists are determined a week later in the second leg on 4 May 2021.

This year’s final will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on 29 May.

Here are the semifinal fixtures:

Real Madrid (Spain) vs Chelsea (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs Manchester City (England)