Two English sides have reached the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League after the completion of the quarterfinal round on Thursday.

Manchester United and Arsenal qualified to the last four round after beating Granada of Spain and Slavia Prague of Czech Republic respectively.

They are joined by Spanish side Villarreal and Italian Serie A team Roma in the semifinals.

The first legs of the round will be played on 29 April and the return fixtures are scheduled for 6 May.

Here is the Semifinal line-up:

First legs (29 April)

Manchester United vs Roma

Villarreal vs Arsenal

Second legs (6 May)

Roma vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Villarreal

The final of the competition will happen on 26 May at PGE Arena Gdańsk in Poland.