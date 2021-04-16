The Premier Soccer League is still negotiating with state-owned ZBC over a deal to broadcast live matches when the 2021 season starts next month.

The top-flight league has not had an exclusive TV broadcast rights deal since South Africa’s SuperSport pulled out at the expiry of a six-year deal at the end of the 2017 season.

According to ZimLive.com, PSL and ZBC started holding talks last week and both parties are hopeful they will reach a deal.

ZBC acting CEO Halliate Rushwaya confirmed the news to the publication.

“We’re in the middle of negotiations, but we look forward to a positive outcome. We need to give football to the people of Zimbabwe, and we’re the best broadcaster to deliver that,” Rushwaya said.

The league has also held talks with the Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) for a live streaming package, although no deal has been agreed.

The campaign has provisionally been set to start on 15 May behind closed doors and will mark the return of domestic football in the country after the action was suspended last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The season, however, will be a cluster competition set to run for six to eight weeks.

The new format will have teams placed into four groups and play a round robin competition.

Top sides from the groups proceed to the semi-finals with the winners meeting in the final match to be staged at a venue to be agreed with the sponsors.