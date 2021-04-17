Warriors striker Admiral Muskwe was on target as Wycombe Wanderers played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Swansea City in the English Championship on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan at Adams Park from the Leicester City developmental side, opened the scoring for Wanderers with barely a minute of the second half played, after a goalless first stanza.

Wycombe doubled their lead in the 51st minute through Garath McCleary and looked to be on course for maximum points, only to concede two late goals and draw the game.

Muskwe also scored early this month in his side’s victory over Rottenham.