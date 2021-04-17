Dynamos have announced their squad for tomorrow’s Independence Cup clash against Highlanders.
The match, which is part of 41st Independence Day celebrations will be played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare under strict Covid-19 protocols.
Captain Patson Jaure is part of the squad despite ongoing contract dispute with the club. He currently has no deal after it expired last year in December.
Goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani has not been included following his suspension along with assistant coach Gift Muzadzi.
Kick-off is at 3 pm.
Here is the list of Dynamos players who have been selected for the game tomorrow.
Selemani Jarrison
Ali Maliselo
Emmanuel Jalai
Tinotenda Muringayi
Godknows Murwira
Partson Jaure
Tiamon Mvula
Tanaka Chidhobha
Barnabas Mushunje
Sylvester Appiah
King Nadolo
Albert Eonde
Trevor Mavhunga
Frank Makarati
Tinashe Makanda
Newman Sianchali
Shadreck Nyahwa
George Chitsumba