Dynamos have announced their squad for tomorrow’s Independence Cup clash against Highlanders.

The match, which is part of 41st Independence Day celebrations will be played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Captain Patson Jaure is part of the squad despite ongoing contract dispute with the club. He currently has no deal after it expired last year in December.

Goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani has not been included following his suspension along with assistant coach Gift Muzadzi.

Kick-off is at 3 pm.

Here is the list of Dynamos players who have been selected for the game tomorrow.

Selemani Jarrison

Ali Maliselo

Emmanuel Jalai

Tinotenda Muringayi

Godknows Murwira

Partson Jaure

Tiamon Mvula

Tanaka Chidhobha

Barnabas Mushunje

Sylvester Appiah

King Nadolo

Albert Eonde

Trevor Mavhunga

Frank Makarati

Tinashe Makanda

Newman Sianchali

Shadreck Nyahwa

George Chitsumba